Wow! SteelSeries Rival 650 gaming mouse Prime Day deal takes over 30% off

Save 37% during Amazon Prime Day on this SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum wireless gaming mouse that's normally $119.99, and it can now be yours for just $75.99. The wireless Rival 650 is a great gaming mouse that comes with seven programmable buttons, eight insertable weights to balance your mouse to your preference, SteelSeries TrueMove 3+ sensor system, 12,000 CPI sensitivity, and RGB lighting.

The SteelSeries Rival 650 features Quantum wireless technology, which means this mouse is built to keep up with its wired competitors. If you're worried your enemies are getting the upper hand on you, you can tether it to your computer with the supplied USB cable, which will also rapid charge the Rival 650 in just 15 minutes to give you ten hours of playing time. On a full charge, the Rival 650 will last 24 hours of playtime.

Prime Day ends June 22, so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.