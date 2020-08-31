World of Warcraft: Shadowlands minimum specs has this big surprise

Blizzard updated the World of Warcraft Shadowlands minimum specs to now require an SSD with at least 100GB of free space.

This is a pretty wild update to the specs. Even the most graphically intensive games don't require you to have an SSD.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands minimum requirements

According to Blizzard, the minimum specs require Windows 7 64-bit, an Intel Core i5-3450 or AMD FX 8300 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760, AMD Radeon RX 560 or Intel UHD 630 (45W) GPU and 4GB of RAM. This all sounds reasonable for minimum specs.

However, that's where the "Solid State Drive (SSD) / 100GB available space" comes in. It's unclear what will happen if you don't have an SSD. It's possible that nothing will stop you from loading the game, but it might load slower than normal.

It's also possible that Blizzard may block people from using an HDD, and while that would be a controversial decision, anything could happen. We'll find out more when the pre-patch for World of Warcraft Shadowlands actually launches.