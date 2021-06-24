Windows 11 gets revamped UI — see how the design changed from Windows 10

Windows 11 was revealed today, beginning a new generation for the most popular desktop and laptop operating system.

The successor to Windows 10, Windows 11 brings a refreshed UI with a new Start Menu, Taskbar, Widgets and more. There are visual similarities to Windows 10 but Windows 11 modernizes the OS with Microsoft's Fluent Design.

One of the more noticeable changes was made by swapping sharp corners for rounded ones. This gives the OS a softer, less aggressive aesthetic. The design choice may not be embraced by all users, but to us, it gives Windows 11 a modern, welcoming appearance.

Microsoft also updated the animations so side panels look like a sheet of glass sliding across the screen. Extending the transparency effect to more interfaces makes colors pop more in Windows 11, and to that end, Microsoft updated the icons.

Developing...