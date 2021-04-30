Windows 10 is getting better Apple AirPods support — here's how

Microsoft announced it will bring improved audio quality for Bluetooth devices in a new Windows 10 update, meaning your AirPods Pro and other Bluetooth audio devices are getting an upgrade.



As stated in a blog post, Windows 10 Build 21370 will add support for Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) to improve the audio experience on Bluetooth devices — an upgrade from the SBC codec and aptX Windows currently uses.

With AAC, wireless earbuds and headphones connected to your PC via Bluetooth will be getting premium audio streaming quality, as the codec "delivers high-quality audio streaming in smaller files."



Along with this, the upcoming Windows 10 update will also introduce a unified audio endpoint. With this, it will be easier to select Bluetooth headphones, speakers, and earbuds in the volume taskbar, as there will now only be "one audio endpoint in the UI and will switch to the correct one automatically. "



Microsoft has yet to announce a release date for the new Windows 10 build, but it's exciting news for those who regularly use their wireless earbuds or headphones with their PC. For those with AirPods Pro or AirPods 2, Apple recently rolled out a firmware update you'll want to install.



(H/T MacRumors)