Wicked! Wacom Intuos Pro now $100 off as Black Friday deals continue

Wacom has a well-earned reputation for providing high-end, reliable drawing tablets. Because of this, its products typically come at a premium price, but as Black Friday deals continue, you can find some of their most popular models at a discounted price.

Ahead of Cyber Monday, you can find such a sale on the Intuos Pro. Wildly popular with any variety of digital artists, from digital drawing to video and photo editing, the Intuos Pro is an irreplaceable tool for a killer deal.

Wacom Intuos Pro Black Friday deal continues

Wacom Intuos Pro - Medium: was $379 now $329 @ Amazon

Wacom products are famous for their quality products, and the Intuos Pro certainly doesn't disappoint. With a 10.4 inch active area, 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and 50 degrees of tilt recognition, this is a tablet suited for hobbyists and professionals alike.

Wacom Intuos Pro - Large: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

With a 14.7 inch active area, 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and 50 degrees of tilt recognition, this is a tablet suited for hobbyists and professionals alike.

Wacom makes a name for itself in producing devices aimed at artists, and they do it well. The Wacom Intuos Pro lives up to its name and has become a favorite in the art world.

Very recently we reviewed the Intuos Pro and fell in love with its superior pressure sensitivity range. Not only that, but the pen was comfortable to use and even came with its own convenient stand, which also had 10 replacement nibs in the base. There are also six express keys on the side of the device that you can program into shortcuts to add ease to your drawing or editing routine.

And while the small configuration isn't included on this deal, both the medium and large are, and each has its own charms depending on your need for workable space. Bring art to life with these fantastic deals.

Black Friday deals are still going, and Cyber Monday is almost here! Don't forget to bookmark our Cyber Monday deals hub to stay up to date on the best sales of the season.