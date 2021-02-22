Watch out, Apple! Samsung is working on an AR headset, too — and it involves 3D holograms

Apple's long-rumored AR headset may have some stiff competition. Anonymous Twitter leaker WalkingCat, infamous for exposing Microsoft, Facebook and Samsung's secrets, revealed that the Samsung Galaxy 21 maker may release augmented-reality (AR) glasses in the future.

WalkingCat posted a leaked video of AR glasses called Samsung Glasses Lite. The ad shows off an ivory, lightweight, sunglasses-like headset that would appeal to gamers, tech lovers who enjoy leisurely activities, and highly productive worker bees.

Samsung Glasses Lite concept (Image credit: @WalkingCat)

Here's 'Glasses Lite' — Samsung's new AR headset

WalkingCat, a Twitter leaker with an impressive track record (they leaked genuine renders of Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 last July), blew the lid off Samsung's unannounced AR headset project by posting a concept ad for the Samsung Glasses Lite.

The video shows an actor wearing Samsung Glasses Lite while playing a racing game.

Samsung Glasses Lite (Image credit: @WalkingCat)

No, the game isn't running on a TV or a monitor — instead, it's hovering in the air and only the Samsung Glasses Lite wearer can see it. The actor is holding a phone, which implies the Samsung Glasses Lite can be connected to one's device for some killer AR experiences.

Samsung Glasses Lite with DeX (Image credit: @WalkingCat)

Besides gaming, the video also hints that Samsung Glasses Lite can project many other visuals — streaming content for entertainment, a PC display for productivity, and video calls for remote work — right before users' eyes. The actor can be seen controlling Samsung Glasses Lite with his Galaxy Watch device. The video also points out that Glasses Lite is compatible with Samsung DeX.

Samsung Glasses Lite with video-call feature (Image credit: @WalkingCat)

Samsung Glasses Lite can even transform into a pair of shades in sunny conditions so you don't have to swap between your AR headset and your sunglasses. In the final scene of the video, the actor is seen flying a drone. In his field of vision, he can see what the drone is recording while reading its status indicators.

Samsung Glasses Lite (Image credit: @WalkingCat)

The video indicates that Samsung Glasses Lite will fit seamlessly into the Galaxy ecosystem, including the Galaxy phone, tablet and watch.

Samsung Glasses Lite (Image credit: @WalkingCat)

It doesn't stop there, though. WalkingCat was generous enough to leak a second video that refers to the Samsung Glasses Lite as a next-generation device in wearable computing. In this video, an engineer uses Samsung Glasses Lite to work with 3D holographic models of house designs.

In one incredible scene, the engineer uses his Samsung Glasses Lite to work with his co-workers who are present via holographic videoconferencing.

Samsung Glasses Lite (Image credit: Samsung Glasses Lite)

If this sounds like some next-level, futuristic product that's far ahead of our time, you might be correct. We're unsure how close Samsung is to materializing its Glasses Lite vision into reality, but we suspect it's going to be a while before this AR headset hits the market.

Still, with this concept video showing us some insight into Samsung's vision for the future, we can't help but get excited at the thought of AR glasses becoming a new tech staple in our society.