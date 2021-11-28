Wally World special: Take $470 off the Samsung QN55Q60TA 55" Q60T 4K Smart TV bundle for Cyber Monday

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is already kicking off some sweet smart TV deals, and if your living room could use a multimedia boost, the Samsung QN55Q60TA 55" Q60T QLED 4K UHD Smart HDR TV bundle is on our short list.



Right now, you can pick up the SamsungQN55Q60TA 55" Q60T QLED 4K UHD Smart HDR TV for $829. Originally priced at $1,300, this 55-inch smart TV comes with a soundbar, wall mount kit, and HDMI accessory bundle to sweeten the deal.

Samsung QN55Q60TA 55" Q60T QLED 4K UHD Smart HDR TV Cyber Monday deal

Samsung QN55Q60TA 55" Q60T QLED 4K UHD Smart HDR TV: was $1,300 now $829 @ Walmart Samsung QN55Q60TA 55" Q60T QLED 4K UHD Smart HDR TV: was $1,300 now $829 @ Walmart

This dynamite TV deal knocks $470 off the 55-inch Samsung Q60T 4K Smart TV bundle, which includes a soundbar, wall mount accessory kit, and HDMI cables to boot. Quantum Dot technology puts this smart TV ahead of the pack, with dual LED backlighting that'll keep you cozy all winter long, starting on Cyber Monday.

The Samsung QN55Q60TA 55" Q60T QLED 4K UHD Smart HDR TV is loaded with direct full-array backlighting, a Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume with their Quantum Dot technology. This 55-inch smart TV comes with a bunch of useful accessories, too.

From gaming to watching movies to streaming photos from your phone, the Q60AT QLED 4K Smart TV puts your favorite sports, movies and TV shows right at your fingertips. It supports streaming services like HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and even a web browser. Bonus: you can even use Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant for zippy voice searches.



