The $799 Asus TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 2060 is the best gaming laptop deal on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day keeps swinging and it's not stopping any time soon, delivering the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals, but none of them have came close to the Asus TUF Gaming A15 shaving $200 off its initial price.

Right now, you can get the Asus TUF Gaming A15 for just $799 at Best Buy. It's rare to find a gaming laptop with an RTX 2060 GPU that's under $1,000, so you don't want to miss out on this deal.

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 is one of the best cheap gaming laptops you can get your hands on. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Here is where things get a bit odd. Asus is marrying AMD and Nvidia components inside the TUF Gaming A15. This rare combination should lead to strong performance, especially thanks to AMD's newly-announced processors. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM and a 512GB SSD.

The TUF Gaming laptop is a chunky device even though its new thin display bezels helped reduce the overall footprint of the machine by 7% from the previous model. To keep the price down, the TUF Gaming A15's chassis is made out of plastic. This isn't the cheap, sticky plastic you find on most budget machines; The TUF Gaming A15's deck has a brushed finish stylized with sharp lines and aggressive angles that give the laptop an attractive "gamery" aesthetic. The TUF Gaming A15 feels like a durable machine and is even MIL-STD-810H tested for withstanding extreme conditions.

Getting an RTX 2060 GPU in your laptop is a steal at under $1,000, but the only catch with this machine is that it comes with only 8GB of RAM, so keep that in mind if you dare run Google Chrome, or even Minecraft with mods.

