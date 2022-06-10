Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones return to stellar deal price of $278

Get Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling for a stellar price

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Sony WH-1000XM4s are still among the best wireless headphones to buy. Despite being dethroned by the new $398 Sony WH-1000XM5s (opens in new tab), they provide excellent noise-cancellation and quality sound for less. 

Currently, Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM4 on sale for $278 (opens in new tab). Typically, they would set you back $350, so that's $72 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for these Sony headphones. It's also one of the best Prime Day-worthy headphones deals you can get at the moment. 

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
For a limited time, save $72 on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling ear cans block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen all season. 

Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are a solid alternative to Bose's QC 45 headphones. They feature a comfortable, over-ear design, 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and up to 30-hours of battery life. 

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame impressive. We are also floored by their powerful noise-canceling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5-stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award. 

Design-wise, the WH-1000XM4's relaxed fit and breathable aesthetics lets music lovers enjoy extended listening. With a weight of 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s is on par with the WH-1000XM3s and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — both weighing 9 ounces. 

Sound-wise, the WH-1000XM4's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them an edge over rival Bose headphones. 

If you're looking for high-quality sound and noise-cancellation, the WH-1000XM4's are wise choice. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  