Sony drops 'PS VR2' details at CES 2022— Horizon Call of the Mountain officially announced

Sony revealed the official name of its upcoming VR headset for PS5, PlayStation VR2, at CES 2022, along with new details about the display, Sense controllers, and an all-new Horizon VR game coming exclusively to PS VR2.



Sony shared in-depth details about the PS VR2's specs, with the headset offering 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. The OLED display also boasts 2000×2040 per eye resolution and frame rates from 90Hz to 120Hz. What's more, it's all connected to the PS5 via a single-cord USB-C setup.

According to the PlayStation blog post, the VR headset is equipped with four integrated cameras to track players and the Sense controllers, along with IR camera for eye tracking per eye. There will also be vibration on the headset, although not the haptic feedback that's found on the controllers.



"PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion," SVP Hideaki Nishino of Platform Experience at Sony states. "Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player."



With the haptic feedback, trigger effects, six-axis motion sensing system, finger touch detection, and position tracking found in the Sense controllers, Nishino says gamers will "feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward." Plus, unlike the Oculus Quest 2's controllers, the PS VR2 boasts built-in lithium-ion rechargeable batteries.



Sony has yet to announce the official launch date and price for its upcoming PlayStation VR2, and we've yet to see how the headset will look. However, we did get a sneak peek at one of the games set to arrive on the platform.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

While we wait for Horizon Forbidden West to drop on February 18, Sony announced Horizon Call of the Mountain, an exclusive new game built from the ground up for the PS VR2. Better yet, it's being co-developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite.

According to the blog post, the game will "open the doors for players to go deeper into the world of Horizon." The short teaser trailer shows off stunning visuals, including a Tallneck heading straight towards characters drifting down a river in a raft.



Sony's PS VR2 for PS5 has been a long time coming, with the VR headset first being announced back in February 2021. We still have yet to hear about a release date, but we at least expect Horizon Call of the Mountain to be among the launch titles once the headset launches. In the meantime, check out everything else announced at CES 2022.