Sony acquires PC port experts Nixxes Software — PS5 games could follow

Sony is expected to be working on bringing more popular PlayStation franchises to PC, after acquiring Dutch game developer Nixxes Software. If the PC port expert's past projects are anything to go by, gamers could see PS4 and PS5 games make their way to PC.



Announced by the head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst, Nixxes Software previously helped with the launch of Killzone: Shadowfall for PS4. Interestingly, the studio also worked on the excellent PC ports of the Tomb Raider trilogy — most notably Shadow of the Tomb Raider — Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and Marvel’s Avengers (which had more than few problems).

Jurjen and team @nixxessoftware helped us @guerrilla ship Killzone Shadowfall in time for PS4 launch. We already enjoyed working with them back then!July 1, 2021 See more

Hulst talked about PlayStation Studios’ vision for PC releases, stating that "releasing games on PC will not come ever at the expense of building an exciting line-up of great console games." This could mean Sony will leave the PC ports to the experts at Nixxes Software, leaving more time to work on PS5 titles while the Dutch developers crack on with delivering even more Sony franchises to PC gamers.



PlayStation games coming to PC have been a long time coming, with the recent Days Gone receiving a lot of hype. Sony also recently acquired Housemarque: the developer behind PS5 exclusive Returnal. Will we see a PC port of the rogue-like? Only time will tell.

Bringing PlayStation to PC

Last year, Sony claimed it intended to "explore expanding 1st-party titles to the PC platform." With the massive success of both Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn being ported to PC, it appears Sony isn't entirely done growing its catalog on the platform.



As seen on PlayStation Studios' Steam curator page, Sony may start releasing more PC ports soon, with 44 items listed under the "My Games" section. While we're still unsure what these games could be, there are a bunch of likely (and unlikely) options — from PlayStation classics to the PS5's Spider-Man.



While we continue to beg for a Bloodborne PC port, check out the best PC games we're playing right now.