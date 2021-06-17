Series X controller is now customizable — add new colors and buttons via Xbox Design Lab

Xbox Series X and S owners can now order customized controllers they design via Xbox Design Lab. Previously you could use Design Lab to create your own controller designs for the Xbox One, but the Lab has been updated to allow Series X and S users to get creative.

At this moment, you can place orders in the United States, Canada, and some western European nations. Currently, controllers cost $69.99 with a $10 added cost to MSRP for store-bought controllers. Engraving will set you back $9.99, and you can expect delivery within two of having placed your order.

Pulse Red, Electric Volt, and Shock Blue being just a few of the eighteen colors to choose from. Microsoft also added black-on-color ABXY and black-on-white menu and share button color options which may remind some of the original Xbox controllers.

The cool thing is you may not own an Xbox, but since Xbox controllers can also be used for PC gaming. You can now design some really fun and funky controllers for when you're battling foes on your favorite PC gaming rig.

In October 2020, Microsoft froze Design Lab in carbonite while the company transitioned to its new Series X and S consoles. Personally, I will spend a few hours designing myself a couple of new controllers to match my lucky Nike sneakers that I wear while gaming on my PC.

