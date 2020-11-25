Secretlab Black Friday deal slashes a massive $100 off some of our favorite gaming chairs

If your gaming chair could use an upgrade, this awesome Black Friday deal from Secretlab might be just what you've been waiting for to maximize your gaming comfort without blowing your budget.

Secretlab's' excellent Omega 2020 series gaming chairs are on sale direct from Secretlab for as low as are $349, or $70 below retail. Alternatively, the larger Secretlab Titan 2020 series gaming chairs are available direct from Secretlab starting at $389, which is also $70 below retail.

The Secretlab Omega SoftWeave Fabric (2020 series) received our Editor's Choice award earlier this year, and with these discounts and free shipping, this deal isn't to be missed.

Secretlab Black Friday gaming chair deals

Secretlab Omega 2020 series: was $419 now $349 @ Secretlab

Save $70 or more in this Black Friday deal on one of our favorite gaming chairs of 2020, the Secretlab Omega 2020 series. The Omega is available in a wide variety of fabrics and colors to fit your style. The chair is incredibly comfortable and features a multitude of adjustments to ensure the perfect fit for you.

Secretlab Titan 2020 series: was $459 now $389 @ Secretlab

Save $70 or more in this Black Friday deal on this larger version of one of our favorite gaming chairs of 2020, the Secretlab Titan 2020 series. The Titan is designed to accommodate taller gamers up to 6'7" comfortable while the Omega tops out closer to 6'. It's otherwise virtually identical with a wide variety of fabrics and colors to fit your style. The chair is incredibly comfortable and features a multitude of adjustments to ensure the perfect fit for you.

The Secretlab Omega and Titan series gaming chairs are both fantastic options with height being the determining factor on which one you want to choose. The Omega is good for gamers up to around 5'11", while the Titan will accommodate anyone up to 6'7".

In our Secretlab Omega SoftWeave Fabric review, we loved comfortable padding, fabrics and the stylish design. This earned it four out of five stars and an Editor's Choice award.

Our review was of the SoftWeave Fabric version of the Omega, which is available in four different colors. But if you opt for the Prime 2.0 PU Leather, you have your choice of 30 different options. Or if you prefer, there's the NAPA leather that gets you the top $100 discount, but only comes in black.

The ability to tweak the fit of the chair is excellent with options to position the arm wrests in virtually every direction and orientation. The chair itself uses gas pistons to easily raise and lower and includes a multi-tilt mechanism to get yourself angled just right along with a tilt tension knob. The chair also includes a lumbar and headrest pillow for additional support.

If you are in the market for a gaming chair you should definitely hop over to the Secretlabs site and check out all of the options available.

