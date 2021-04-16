Samsung reportedly working on a triple-folding tablet — make way for the Galaxy Z Fold Tab in 2022

Recent reports have indicated Samsung is working on new display form factors for upcoming smartphones. Now, new information suggests this new form factor could be a "Tri-Fold" tablet.



According to an exclusive report from Gizmochina and tipster Yogesh, Samsung is expected to launch a Galaxy Z Fold Tab in the first quarter of 2022, and it will support the tech giant's new S Pen.

Samsung's first Tri-Fold, the Galaxy Z Tab is scheduled for Q1 22' release and you can read about more surrounding about that product here.#GalaxyZTabhttps://t.co/463aimzJazApril 15, 2021 See more

According to the leak, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold Tab will feature improved ultra-thin glass (UTG), along with a new stylus that is said to debut with the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 expected to launch soon.



This report doesn't suggest any specs for Samsung's triple-folding device, nor does it show how it might look. While we take these leaks with a grain of salt, Samsung is known for its foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 2. There's room to believe the tech giant has this new tablet in the works.



The new leak comes in light of TCL's announcement of a bizarre Fold 'n Roll, which adds a rolling display to turn a phone into an all-in-one tablet/phone hybrid.



Design may vary, as it's still in its development cycle, which means we may not end up getting a triple-foldable at all. However, seeing how a foldable tablet will bring new competition to the best tablets on the market today, and Samsung's past foldable devices, we wouldn't put it past the tech giant.