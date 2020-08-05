The new Samsung S Pen is here — here's why 'S' stands for sensational

The new Samsung S Pen is a showstopping, spotlight-stealing star.

On previous-gen Galaxy Note phones, the S Pen stole the show with its enchanting features, including handwriting recognition, air gestures and remote-control capabilities. But just when you thought Samsung’s digital writing implement couldn’t get any better, the Korean tech giant spiced up the S Pen with new upgrades that’ll make you wonder if the “S” stands for “sensational.”

The new S Pen on the Galaxy Note 20

Samsung has blessed the world with two new phones: the Galaxy Note 20 and its Ultra variant. And of course, this beloved Samsung phone line-up wouldn’t be called the Note series without its biggest selling point — the S Pen.

The new Samsung S pen with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. (Image credit: Samsung)

The new S Pen has received a number of enhancements as a useful companion to the Galaxy Note 20. Firstly, Samsung reduced the S Pen’s latency by 40%. This means that the display’s responsiveness to note-taking input will be speedier. Secondly, on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung claims the S Pen’s response time plummeted from 42 milliseconds to 9 milliseconds, which is pretty wild.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with new S pen (Image credit: Samsung)

Lastly, Samsung’s made improvements to the Note series’ air-gesture capabilities. With just a flick of your wrist, you can return to the Note 20’s home screen, access recent apps, take screenshots and more — all without having to touch the display.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will set you back $999 while its Ultra sibling will cost you $300 more.

The new S Pen on the Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung isn’t allowing the Apple iPad Pro to get all the shine. The Korean tech giant has released the Galaxy Tab S7, and it might be the Apple tablet’s newest worthy competitor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with S Pen and Galaxy Buds Live. (Image credit: Samsung)

Unlike the iPad Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes with a stylus. And yes, the Galaxy Tab S7 does have the new-and-improved S Pen. Similar to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the new S Pen touts a 9ms response time. With reduced lag, the S Pen could potentially outclass the Apple Pencil . The S Pen also has a thicker design for a more ergonomic fit.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 wih S pen (Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Tab series also received a keyboard upgrade. When we reviewed the Galaxy Tab S6 , typing on its detachable keyboard felt a little bit cramped. Now, the new detachable keyboard features full-sized Enter and Shift keys. You’ll also find a larger touchpad on Samsung’s brand-spankin’ new leather-bound keyboard, which may help the Galaxy Tab S7 feel more laptop-like. The keyboard is sold seperately.

The Galaxy Tab S7 has a $649 price tag while its Plus version will set you back $849.

Connect to your PC wirelessly with the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7

With Samsung DeX , you can display your smartphone and tablet’s apps on a larger screen, such as your laptop or PC. Previous-gen devices that support Samsung DeX require an HDMI adapter, but with the new Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7 lineup, you can now wirelessly connect to larger displays.

You can also connect the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7 to Miracast TVs. Miracast is a killer feature that allows you to connect your smartphone, tablet and other devices to a smart display.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with DeX (Image credit: Samsung)

Miracast makes it easier for users to share photos, videos, pictures and presentations without the hassle of HDMI cables. All 2019 (and newer) Samsung TVs have Miracast support.

Outlook

I’ve had the privilege of experimenting with Samsung’s previous-gen S Pen on the Samsung Galaxy Flex 15 , and I absolutely loved its smooth tip and fluid gliding on the 2-in-1’s QLED display. My only gripe is the S Pen’s comfortability (or lack thereof). I’m hoping Samsung’s new-and-improved S Pen has a cozier feel in one’s hand.

DeX is another useful feature I’ve had the pleasure of using. It’s a powerful app that can transform your PC into a second screen to select Samsung Galaxy devices. The Korean tech giant has elevated the DeX experience by ditching the requirement for wires. We can’t wait to get our hands on some review units to test out the new S Pen and DeX app.