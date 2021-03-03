Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch curved gaming monitor falls to $599 — its lowest price ever

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is one of the best 240Hz gaming monitors out there. If you seriously want to level up your PC gaming experience, you'll love this deal.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Odyssey G7 T1 Faker Edition 27-inch curved gaming monitor for $599.99 at Amazon. It usually costs $750, so that's $150 in savings and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen all season. You can also buy it from Best Buy or directly from Samsung for the same price.

Samsung Odyssey G7 deal

Samsung Odyssey G7 T1 Faker Edition 27" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $780 now $600 @ Amazon

Now $150 off, the Samsung Odyssey G7 T1 Faker Edition 27-inch curved monitor is at its lowest price yet. This 2,560 x 1400-pixel resolution QLED display has a 1000R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate, and ultra-fast 1ms response time. . Best Buy and Samsung have it for the same price. View Deal

If you want more screen real estate, Amazon also offers the Samsung Odyssey G7 T1 Faker Edition (32-inch) for 749.99 ($100 off). Again, Best Buy and Samsung offer the same price.

Samsung's Odyssey G7 monitor offers amazing gaming performance and is a solid overall monitor. The 27-inch monitor in this deal packs a 2,560 x 1400-pixel resolution QLED display that has a 1000R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time. It also supports HDR and is FreeSync and G-Sync compatible for life-like, smooth, lag-free gaming and video streaming.

Although we didn't test this monitor, feedback from happy Odyssey G7 monitor owners describe it as easy to set up, fast, incredible and the best monitor they've ever used. The Odyssey G7 T1 Faker Edition's unique design will inspire you to soar above the leaderboards.

As for connectivity, you get an HDMI port, two Display Ports, two USB ports, and a headphone jack. So if you're looking for an awesome gaming monitor for your laptop, PS5 or Xbox Series console, the Odyssey G7 is worth the splurge. Especially at this all-time low price.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend you don't hesitate too long.