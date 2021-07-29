Trending

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 leak answers two of our biggest questions

By

Will Samsung have any new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 details left?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in allegedly leaked press image
(Image credit: @evleaks)

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is coming on August 11 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are going to be the stars of the show. But with the volume of leaks on the devices, it's unclear what secrets Samsung could have left. 

The prolific and oft-reliable Evan Blass has reduced that number yet again with a tweet revealing the internal and external screen sizes of both devices, camera details, and additional confirmation of water resistance (via ExtremeTech).

Blass has a very solid track record on Samsung leaks and has provided numerous ads and renders for these devices that appear official over the last months, so there's a strong chance these are accurate.

The biggest news for both devices is the IPX8 water resistance rating. This matches a claim from leaker Max Weinbach last week, giving it considerable credibility. Notably, this is a water resistance rating (dust must still be an issue_, but IPX8 means the devices could be submerged in at least three feet of water for up to 30 minutes without a problem. 

Despite a number of rumors to the contrary, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will stick with the same 7.6-inch internal and 6.2-inch external display sizes as were found on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. That does leave open the possibility of a move to a 120Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on the external display, but the dimensions won't change. 

On the camera front, Blass claims the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature a trio of 12MP cameras on the rear, a 10MP cover front-facing camera (FFC) and a 4MP internal FFC. That last one is the controversial under-display camera, which we can't wait to see in person. Finally, there will be two optional S Pens available, an S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition.

See more

Galaxy Z Flip 3 sticks to the same 6.7-inch internal display but gets a massive upgrade to its cover display at 1.9 inches (up from 1.1-inches). The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature just two 12MP rear cameras (wide and ultra-wide) along with a 10MP front-facing camera.

Here's to hoping the pricing rumors are correct too. Both of these phones seem like compelling upgrades, but if they start at $2,000 and $1,449 again then they are still going to struggle to find a foothold in the market. August 11 can't get here soon enough.

Sean Riley
Sean Riley

Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more.  Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more. 