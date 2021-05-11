Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 hits record low price of $230

The Galaxy Watch 3 is still one of the best GPS smartwatches to buy. If you don't want to wait for Galaxy Watch 4, you can now snag Samsung's Apple Watch Series 6 alternative on the cheap.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale for just $229.99 — in a seemingly early Amazon Prime Day deal. Traditionally, this smartwatch costs $400, so you're saving $170. It's the Galaxy Watch 3's lowest price ever and one of the best smartwatch deals out there right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm): was $480 now $280 @ Amazon

Now $170 off in a seemingly early Prime Day deal, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is at its lowest ever. Get call, text, and other phone notifications right on your wrist. The Galaxy Watch 3 is military-grade tough, water-resistant and features an ECG sensor and advanced health monitoring. You can also unlock your laptop or tablet with the Galaxy Watch 3, eliminating the need for a password or PIN.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is among the industry's best smartwatches. It features a 45mm 360 x 360 Super AMOLED screen, 1.15-GHz Exynos 9110 dual-core CPU, Tizen OS 5.5 firmware, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. It's also water-resistant and built to military standards.

Besides displaying call, text, and app notifications on your wrist, the Galaxy Watch 3 is also a fitness tracker. It has a built-in ECG sensor and provides advanced health monitoring to help you manage your stress levels and sleep better.

The Galaxy Watch 3 also lets you instantly unlock your laptop or tablet with the simple twist of its bezel. This eliminates the need of having to memorize another password or PIN. You can manage this convenient Apple Watch-like feature in Samsung Flow. This useful companion app is available as a free download in Samsung Galaxy Apps, the Google Play Store, and the Microsoft Store.

If you're on the hunt for an affordable GPS smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3 is a solid buy.