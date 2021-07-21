Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event set for August 11: What to expect and how to watch

Samsung announced today that a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 11 at 10am ET / 7am PT.

The company sent a formal invite to the press featuring an abstract drawing with shapes suggesting the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. This all but confirms recent rumors claiming Samsung's next foldable and flippable would launch in August.

Along with announcing Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung revealed today that it will launch a Reserve Now program for its upcoming flagship devices. Customers who reserve early will be eligible for perks such as an extra $200 of trade-in credit, 12 free months of Samsung Care+, and a "special pre-order offer."

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's press invite makes the August 11 Unpacked Event official but the Korean tech giant had already teased the date. As SamMobile first noticed, when asked about the next Unpacked event, Samsung's Bixby assistant told users to "Listen carefully" before spitting out a morse code message (._ .._ __. .._ ... _ .____ .____) that translates to August 11.

Galaxy Unpacked 2021: How to watch

Samsung will live stream Galaxy Unpacked at this link on August 11 at 10am ET. Galaxy Unpacked is typically streamed on YouTube. We will embed the video directly into this article when it's available.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: What to expect

Let's start with what we know with (almost) complete certainty: Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Not only have rumors predicted an August release for those devices, but the invite's tagline reads "Get ready to unfold." If that wasn't enough evidence, the accompanying graphic shows a square shape next to a longer two-tone rectangle, with the former teasing the Z Flip 3 and the latter the Z Fold 3.

We've been keeping a close eye on these two phones over the past few months, so head over to our Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy S Fold 3 hubs to learn more about them. The TL;DR is to expect better hardware at a lower price — a combo that could move these phones into the mainstream.

What else could we see at Galaxy Unpacked? The Galaxy S21 arrived in January so a Galaxy S21 FE is the logical follow-up. Leaker Evan Blass posted photos to Twitter showing what looks to be the rumored Galaxy S21 FE in white, yellow-ish, purple and black.

pic.twitter.com/TOOVVnZutLJuly 10, 2021 See more

Also expected to burst onto the scene are two new Samsung watches. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which will likely have a rotating bezel and two side buttons, is said to run Google and Samsung's new smartwatch OS.

pic.twitter.com/9MnpSWkvFfJuly 10, 2021 See more

Fitness junkies will be more interested in the Galaxy Watch Active 4, which is expected to arrive in 44mm and 40mm sizes.

pic.twitter.com/zt54JopQzcJuly 10, 2021 See more

Another possible device emerging from the Galaxy Unpacked event is the Galaxy Buds 2, which leaker Ice Universe says will have active noise cancellation.