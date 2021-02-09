Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price drops to $520 in rare tablet deal

Samsung's Galaxy Tab 7 is one of the best tablets around. They're a cheaper iPad Pro alternative and make the perfect addition to your arsenal of mobile gadgets.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale for $519.99 at Amazon via an on-page clickable coupon. Usually, you'd expect to pay $650 for this tablet, so this deal knocks $130 off its regular price. This is the second-lowest price we've ever seen this Samsung device retail for. If you want more storage, the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale for $570 ($160 off) whereas the 512GB version is down to $650 ($180 off).

These are among the best tablet deals you can get before Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day.

Galaxy Tab S7 deal

Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android tablets to buy.

The Galaxy Tab S7 in this deal packs an 11-inch (2560 x, 1600) TFT display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Samsung bundles it with a nifty S Pen stylus which lets you just jot down notes, extract text, capture images, and more. The upgraded S Pen is more responsive and accurate than the previous-gen stylus. Plus, its thicker design makes it comfortable to hold.

In our Galaxy Tab S7 review, we loved its gorgeous display and awesome quad-speakers. We were also impressed by its enhanced S Pen functions and gave the Galaxy Tab S7 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

Aesthetically, the Galaxy Tab S7 looks nearly identical to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S6. One of the few differences is its extended magnetic stylus holder on the back in place of the magnetic groove seen on the Tab S6. At a weight of 1.1 pounds and measuring 10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches, the Galaxy Tab S7 is on par with the weight and thinness of the iPad Air (1 pound, 0.24 inches). However, It's lighter and thinner than the Surface Pro 7 (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches).

You'll want to jump on this Galaxy Tab S7 deal quickly for a chance to own one of the industry's best tablets for less.