Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite leak reveals images and specs for the iPad competitor

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus impressed us again last year with beautiful OLED displays, a solid S Pen experience, and great speakers, but that price tag is always tough to take with the Android tablet ecosystem not having a lot to offer.

Fortunately, the more affordable Galaxy Tab S7 Lite may be just around the corner with a new leak from Evan Blass, which gives full renders of the device and a slew of specs to go with them (via PhoneArena).

The tablet will reportedly feature a 12.4-inch display, matching the size of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, but as you would expect it to drop the OLED for an LCD panel. The overall design of the tablet looks virtually identical to the original Galaxy Tab S7 tablets with an all-aluminum construction and minimal uniform bezels surrounding the display. The back of the tablet also is magnetized to presumably hold and charge the S Pen.

The front-facing camera follows the lead of the Tab S7 in that it is now located on the long side of the tablet to optimize for use in landscape mode for video conferencing. On the back, the oval camera housing contains two cameras, presumably a wide-angle and ultra-wide, but specs for the cameras were not part of the leak so that is only speculation. Stereo speakers were another favorite feature of the Tab S7 for us and they are present on the Tab S7 Lite as well; hopefully, they sound just as good.

Beyond the display, the processor is the other major price-saving change with a move to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G from the Snapdragon 865+ of the Galaxy Tab S7. This means support for 5G, but this mid-tier chipset should be closer to the Snapdragon 765G that we saw in devices like the Pixel 5 last year and are not known for their snappy performance. This will be paired with 4GB of RAM at least in the base model.

We don't expect to see the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite at Samsung's Unpacked event at the end of the month as previous leaks have suggested a June launch for the tablet, but it's not out of the realm of possibility.