Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra hits all-time low at $300 off in Prime Day phone deal

Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra is our favorite flagship phone of 2021 and one of the best smartphones available today. The massive 6.8-inch Super AMOLED display is unmatched and even offers S Pen support for those that are missing a new Galaxy Note in 2021.

Currently, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for $899.99. This phone still boasts the best specs of any phone on the market and originally went for $1,199. We've seen deals on it before, but none close to this, making this one of the best Prime Day phone deals for flagship phone buyers.

This Prime Day deal is exclusively for Prime members. If you're not a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day Prime membership trial to access this deal. Prime for students offers a 6-month free trial.

Save $300 on a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra during Prime Day. It has a 6.8-inch 3200 x 1440-pixel Dynamic Super AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its quad-camera array is the most versatile on the market from ultra-wide all the way up to a 10x optical telephoto. The deal is available for either the Phantom Black or Phantom Silver colors.View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB of RAM, making it one of the most powerful smartphones on the market. Paired with its 6.8-inch WQHD+ (3200 x 1440) Dynamic Super AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Whether your goal is productivity, content consumption, or gaming the Galaxy S21 Ultra is equal to the task.

In our Galaxy S21 Ultra review, the vivid 120Hz display blew us away along with the stellar camera performance. We used it to show why you need a telephoto zoom lens on a phone. The S21 Ultra earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award thanks to the hardware combined with Samsung's reliable Android software updates.

Galaxy Note fans that are facing at least a year without an update may want to look to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and its S Pen support as a solid alternative.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is hands down one of the best phones available today and while the original $1,200 asking price was tough to swallow, this deal brings it down to $899, an amazing price for this hardware.

