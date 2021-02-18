Samsung Galaxy S20 is getting powerful S21 camera features — Here's what to expect

Samsung has announced its latest One UI 3.1 update is coming to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Z series — and that means big camera upgrades are coming to more users.



With the update expected to arrive today in certain regions, the new software that first launched with the release of the Galaxy S21 series will now be available for older models, which mainly includes camera, editing and smart features. It might be worth holding onto the Galaxy S20 a little longer before upgrading.

(Image credit: Samsung )

First up is the Single Take feature, which lets users capture a variety of still and video formats all in one click instead of having to switch formats. The update also brings the Object Eraser photo editing tool, which lets users quickly remove an object they don't want in the image by tapping it and simply deleting it.



Samsung S20 owners will also get improved touch autofocus and auto-exposure controller, meaning better adjustment to brightness and focus before the image is snapped.



As for the more video-savvy bunch, the update brings the Multi Mic Recording feature, so users can record audio through the smartphone and a connected Bluetooth device (such as its Galaxy Buds Pro) when shooting in Samsung's Pro Video mode. Samsung's Gallery app has also been improved.



As for other quality-of-life features, the UI 3.1 update brings Eye Comfort Shiel' to automatically adjust blue light from screens, along with Private Share to let users control what information (like locations in photos) others can see.



So, if you own a Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, or the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip, expect these nifty upgrades to roll out with the next update. Samsung's S20 series were already some of the best smartphones in 2021, and they just got another dash of greatness.