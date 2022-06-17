Samsung Galaxy FE phones could be canceled once and for all

Samsung is rumored to scrap plans to launch its Galaxy S22 FE, which may lead to the company discontinuing its line of budget flagship Galaxy FE phones.



According to multiple sources speaking with SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE is being canceled. The report further backs this up by stating the model number for the next-gen "Fan Edition" smartphone, SM-S900, is nowhere to be seen. If true, Samsung may put an end to its FE line, much like its Galaxy Note line.



While the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was one of the best smartphones to get when it came out, the $699 Galaxy S21 FE's lack of significant upgrades and launch date held it back from being a worthy successor. Releasing a year after the release of the Galaxy S21, and only a month behind the $799 Galaxy S22 with a decent price tag, there wasn't much space for the S21 FE.



With the Galaxy S22 already a few months into its lifespan and no sign of a Fan Edition coming soon, with a leak from South Korean blog Naver claiming it isn't in development, there's reason to believe Samsung will discontinue its short-lived FE brand.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Taking cues from the Galaxy Note

Samsung has yet to announce anything official, meaning a Galaxy S22 FE launching next isn't out of the question. However, if it doesn't make an appearance, the inevitable Samsung Galaxy S23 may offer a new edition that offers the same affordable flagship qualities the FE line brought. This is similar to how Samsung handled the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which brought Note-like upgrades including an integrated S Pen.



Only time will tell if the Galaxy FE edition will discontinue. In the meantime, plenty of the best budget phones and best budget phones in the UK offer plenty of flagship features that won't break the bank.