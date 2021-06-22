Samsung Galaxy Chromebook dives to a record low $699 in Prime Day deal

If you're in the market for a new 2-in-1 machine, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4K OLED has one of the best Prime Day deals yet! The Galaxy Chromebook is a groundbreaking, versatile 2-in-1 machine. If you're in the market for Windows or macOS alternative, you won't want to miss this deal.

Currently, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook on sale for $699. That's $300 off its $999 list price and the close to the lowest price we've ever for this Chromebook. In fact, it's one of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals we've seen yet.

Galaxy Chromebook Prime Day deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

At a stellar $300 off for Prime Day, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has never been more affordable. It features 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED display and a razor-thin, sleek silver design. It boasts a 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a built-in S Pen. View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is an all around flexible device that easily transforms between laptop to tablet to tent mode. In this Prime Day deal, the Silver model which packs a 13.3-inch, 4K AMOLED display, a 1.6 GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is on an unbeatable sale.

As we said in our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook review, we found the gorgeous 4K OLED display and razor-thin chassis incredibly impressive. We also enjoyed its snappy performance and convenient built-in S-pen stylus garage. We also found the Galaxy Chromebook to be the fastest of its kind in our real-world testing. It was able to manage 20 Chrome tabs, four of which were playing 1080p videos on YouTube, without problem. In our performance lab, the laptop scored 2,232 on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test, which is significantly better than the Google Pixelbook Go's Core i5-8200Y chip (1,356).

In terms of design, the razor-thin Galaxy Chromebook flaunts a gorgeous, aluminum design and modern, silver finish. A fingerprint sensor can be found on the deck as well as an S Pen slot on its edge. For your connectivity needs, Samsung equipped it with two USB Type-C ports, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack. With a weight of 2.3 pounds, and measuring 11.9 x 8 x 0.4 inches, the Galaxy Chromebook is one of the thinnest laptops around.

At $300 off, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is at one of its lowest prices ever. It's a reliable option if you're looking for an affordable premium laptop for work, school, and leisure.

Prime Day Day ends June 22 at midnight Pacific time so you still have time to score fantastic deals. Be sure to visit our Prime Day deals hub for the best Prime Day savings.