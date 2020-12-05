Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro appear in FCC filing — launch could be imminent

Samsung recently filled out all the necessary regulatory paperwork with the FFC for its next pair of truly wireless earbuds, the same ones that have been the subject of rumors for months. The rumored upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to arrive with improved advanced noise cancellation and be similar in design to the Galaxy Buds Plus.

FCC filings are highly confidential so they do not reveal too much. However, a schematic image of the case for the upcoming "Pro" shows that the case design is most similar to the one that charges the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

(Image credit: Samsung)

This recent patent filing with the FCC could signal that the Galaxy Bud Pro will be launched in conjunction with the upcoming release of Samsung's Galaxy S21, which is expected to launch in 2021.

With the popularity of Apple's Airpods Pro, Samsung is doing all it can to gain more market share in this budding segment. If you can't wait for the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to come out, you can find the best deals on wireless earbuds on our best deals page.