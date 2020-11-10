Samsung Galaxy S21 may feature this groundbreaking new display

Rumors and leaks are flooding in for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21. Reliable leaker @UniverseIce recently revealed the latest set of specs, and they include a surprising display upgrade.

(Image credit: UniverseIce)

The Tweet revealed some great info, whetting out proverbial appetites with specs that make our pulses race. As per the leak, the device will come with a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED LTP panel with the interesting addition of supporting high refresh rates at WQHD resolution. Before, these high frame rates were only achievable at reduced resolutions.

The panel will also come with a variable refresh rate to reduce power consumption when the 120Hz isn't needed.

When you add fast charging at 45W, and an improved 108MP camera featuring a new HM3 sensor, you're talking some seriously sexy specs. There is talk of Samsung releasing the Galaxy S21 sooner than later to counter the recently released iPhone 12.

The rumored release date will be sometime in mid-January, which gives the iPhone 12 a little over a month as a head start. With Samsung recently taking the coveted number one spot on phones sold from Apple, 2021 seems to be sizing up to be a great year for consumers looking to purchase the latest and greatest smartphones as these two giants battle it out for market-share supremacy.