Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 laptop hits $799 record low price

The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for the money. And for a limited time, this versatile and super portable QLED laptop is at its best price yet.

Currently, Best Buy has the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha on sale for $799.99. Usually, it retails for $1,000 so that's a $200 discount. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this 2-in-1 and one of the best laptop deals you can get right now. You can also buy it directly from Samsung for the same price.

Galaxy Book Flex Alpha deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1: was $1,000 now $800 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $200 on the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha. This 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.3-inch 1080p QLED touch screen, 1.8-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You can also buy it directly from Samsung for the same price. View Deal

Samsung's Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is a streamlined version of the Galaxy Book Flex. The laptop in this deal a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, 1.8-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't review this exact model, in our Galaxy Book Flex 15 review, we loved its super bright, QLED touch screen, epic battery life, and Samsung DeX support. The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha boasts these same attributes, minus S-Pen and wireless PowerShare support.

In terms of design, like its convertible sibling, the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha features an all-aluminum build with a shiny Samsung logo embossed on its lid. Its 360-degree hinge lets you convert it into a big-screen tablet for taking notes or tent mode for watching movies or presenting.

The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is among the first laptops to feature QLED technology. As found on Sony and Samsung QLED TVs, quantum-dot technology improves color, light management, and energy efficiency. Samsung promises up to 18.5 hours of battery life on the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha.

With a weight of 2.62 pounds and measuring 12 x 7.95 x 0.55, the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is lighter and thinner than its competitors. It's lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches), HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches), and Lenovo Yoga C940 (3 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches).

If you're looking for a versatile, powerful, and ultraportable laptop, the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is a solid choice. And at $200 off, it's an excellent value for the price.