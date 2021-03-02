Razer Blade 15 with RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics now $400 off

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition is worth considering. Boasting powerful RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics and long battery life, it has everything you could ever want in a gaming notebook.

Amazon currently has the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition with RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics on sale for $1,599.99. That's $400 off its $2,000 normal price and one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen this season.

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition Gaming Laptop: was $2,000 now $1,600 @ Amazon

Now $400 off, the Razer Blade 15 is one of the best gaming laptop around. This machine packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics with 16GB of VRAM and a 512GB SSD. In short, that means that you can play just about any AAA title at high frame rates.

Razer's Blade 15 Base Edition is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics with 8GB of VRAM, and a 512GB SSD.

In our Razer Blade 15 Base review, we liked its attractive aluminum design and near bezel-less display. We gave the Blade 15 Base Edition an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its overall performance and battery life. The model we tested had a Core i7-9750H CPU, so you can expect these attributes to be enhanced with this laptop's Core i7-10750H chip.

Measuring 14 x 9.3 x 0.8 inches with a weighing 5.0 pounds, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition is on par with its competitors. It's just as thin as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 (14.2 x 9.9 x 0.8, 4.5 pounds) and HP Omen 15 (14.2 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches, 5.4 pounds). It's slightly thicker than the Razer Blade Advanced (0.7 inches thick, 4.7 pounds).

If you're serious about enhancing your PC gaming experience, you can't go wrong with the Razer Blade 15. There's not telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to grab it while you still can.