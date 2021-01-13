PS5 exclusive games get release dates: GhostWire: Tokyo, Stray and more

Sony had plenty to show off at CES 2021 , but in a blink-and-you-might-miss-it moment, release dates for upcoming PS5 titles were revealed. Luckily, PS5 owners have quite a few to look forward to in 2021 (fingers crossed for no delays).

First-party PlayStation 5 titles Horizon: Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are still expected to land sometime in 2021, but now we know Tango Gameworks’ hugely anticipated GhostWire: Tokyo is expected to release in October 2021, along with Annapurna Interactive’s intriguing cat game Stray.

