Presidents' Day monitor sales: Up to $200 off Dell, Alienware, BenQ, HP, LG, and more

Today’s Presidents’ Day sales on monitors offer discounts that rival deals we saw during the holidays. Whether you need a new productivity or gaming monitor, you’ll want to take advantage of these fantastic savings events.

Retailers are slashing prices on the industry’s best monitors from brands like Samsung, Dell, HP, LG and more. We’re also seeing generous markdowns on 240Hz gaming monitors by Alienware and also BenQ.

Currently, Amazon has the BenQ Zowie XL2740 27-inch gaming monitor on sale for $499. That’s $101 off its $600 normal price and this BenQ monitor’s lowest price yet. This is one of the Presidents' Day sale monitor deals in town.

Engineered for serious gaming, this 27-inch (1920 x 1080) panel has a high refresh rate of 240Hz and fast 1ms response time.The Zowie XL2740’s port selection includes a DisplayPort, Dual-link DVI-D port, HDMI port, and headphone/microphone jack. It also comes with a convenient S-Switch for easy access to custom settings.

If you’re looking for a cheap monitor for gaming, you can get the Acer X251Q 24.5-inch FreeSync Monitor for $164.99 at Best Buy ($55 off). It packs a (1920 x 1080) native resolution with 75Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync Technology eliminates screen tearing and stuttering for uninterrupted, smooth gameplay.

Looking for a large widescreen monitor for multitasking? Best Buy’s also has the LG 29WL500 29-inch Ultrawide Monitor on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy ($50 off). It features an ultra-wide (2560 x 1080) resolution at 75Hz, 5ms response time, and FreeSync. No Presidents’ Day sale would be complete without a super cheap monitor deal. Right now, the Samsung SE450 is back to its record low price of $69.99 at Walmart. This affordable space-saving 1080p display is outfitted with VGA, DVI, DisplayPort connectors so you can hitch it to another monitor (or game console via a DVI to HDMI converter).

These awesome deals are just the tip of the iceberg. Here are the best Presidents’ Day sale monitor deals happening right now.

Best Presidents' Day monitor sales

BenQ Zowie XL2740 27” Gaming Monitor: was $600 now $499 @ Amazon

Now $100 off for Presidents’ Day at Amazon, the BenQ Zowie XL2740 is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy. It features a (1920 x 1080) pixel resolution, 240Hz high refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It includes a convenient S-Switch for easy access to custom settings. This monitor’s ample port selection includes a DisplayPort, Dual-link DVI-D port, HDMI port, and headphone/microphone jack. View Deal

Alienware AW2521HF Gaming Monitor: was $510 now $330 @ Dell

Dell’s Presidents’ Day sale takes $180 off this excellent 25-inch Alienware gaming monitor. Built for serious gaming, it packs a high refresh rate of 240Hz, 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology synchronizes the graphics and monitor to ensure tear-free, buttery smooth gameplay. Amazon has it for the same price.

Acer X251Q 24.5-inch FreeSync Monitor: was $220 now $165 @ Best Buy

Currently $55 off at Best Buy, the Acer X251Q 24.5-inch FreeSync packs a (1920 x 1080) native resolution with 75Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync Technology eliminates screen tearing and stuttering for uninterrupted, smooth gameplay. It's one of the best Presidents' Day monitor deals you can get.

View Deal

LG UltraGear 27” 144Hz Gaming Monitor: was $500 now $450 @ Best Buy

You can save $50 on the LG 27GN850-B UltraGear monitor during Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale. It has a (2560 x 1440) resolution at 144Hz, 1ms response time, It’s also FreeSync and G-Sync compatible so say goodbye to screen lag and tearing. Best Buy also has the LG UltraGear (3840 x 1600) 144Hz gaming monitor on sale for $1,600 ($200 off),

HP EliteDisplay E223d 21.5” Docking Monitor: was $269 now $195 @ HP

Currently $74 off for Presidents’ Day the 21.5-inch HP EliteDisplay E223d docking monitor connects to your laptop via a USB-C cable. It has a (1920 x 1080) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, a USB Type-C port (DisplayPort 1.2, power delivery up to 65 W), and 5 x USB 3.1 ports (4 downstream, 1 upstream, power delivery up to 7.5 W). View Deal

LG 29WL500 29” Ultrawide Monitor: was $250 now $200 @ Best Buy

This 29-inch matte monitor features an ultra-wide resolution of (2560 x 1080), 75Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, and AMD FreeSync technology. For your connectivity needs, it’s equipped with a pair of HDMI ports and a headphone jack. View Deal