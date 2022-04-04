Epic gaming laptop deal knocks $419 off Alienware m15 R5

Alienware's m15 R5 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop delivers powerful overall and graphics performance. If you're in the market for a new gaming rig, swing over to Dell's sitewide sale to score big savings.

During the sale, you can get the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 for $930via coupon, "50OFF699". That's $419 off its former price of $1,349 and the lowest price we've seen for this Alienware laptop. In terms of laptop deals, it's one of the best out there right now.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop: was $1,349 now $930 @ Dell

Alienware's m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is one of the best gaming laptops you can get. The notebook in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

In our Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition review, we liked its sleek, attractive design and comfortable keyboard. We were also impressed by its beautiful, high refresh rate display. We gave the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition 4 out of 5 stars for its solid overall and gaming performance.

In one test, we launched 45 Google Chrome tabs, running streaming, productivity, shopping and news apps. The notebook's Ryzen 7 CPU plugged along without breaking a sweat.

Design-wise the m15 Ryzen Edition R5 sports Alienware's Dark Side of the Moon case with a high endurance clear coat and silky smooth finish. Weighing in at 5.9 pounds and measuring 14 x 10.7 x 0.8 -inches, it's on par with its predecessor, the m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).



Simply put, the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is a wise pick if you want to level up your gameplay.