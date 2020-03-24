Computex delayed until late September due to coronavirus

Computex, one of the world's largest computing trade shows, has been delayed until September 28 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Originally scheduled for June 2 to 6 in Taipei, Taiwan, the annual event is a chance for laptop vendors and chip makers to show off upcoming products. Computex is the latest in a long list of tech events to be canceled (MWC, GDC), delayed or converted to online-only due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The show is now scheduled to take place between Sept 28 to 30 assuming the virus has subsided and there are no signs of it resurfacing. It's possible the coronavirus will linger for several months or trade show organizations won't feel comfortable hosting densely populated events even if the number of new cases dwindles.

"According to McKinsey's latest epidemic report, the epidemic in China and East Asia will be controlled at the beginning of the second quarter, and the epidemic situation in Europe and the United States will slow down in June," the Taiwan External Trade Development Council wrote in its announcement. "TAITRA will enhance inviting global visitors to attend COMPUTEX in September through its 63 overseas offices."

Computex is an important fixture for the laptop industry where vendors preview flagship products set for release in time for the holiday season. Last year, we saw the radical Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, the MSI GT76 Titan and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 -- products that are among the best laptops and best gaming laptops of 2020.

At the time of writing, the coronavirus has infected more than 400,000 people and led to more than 18,000 deaths. To reduce your risk of exposure, practice social distancing (stay at least 6 feet away from others) and wash your hands frequently. Stay safe and look out for our coverage at Computex later this year.