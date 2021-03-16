Origin's beastly new laptop uses 11th Gen Intel Core i9 desktop CPU and RTX 3080 GPU

Origin PC is no stranger to packing overwhelming performance into its gaming laptops and workstations, but they're about to get even more of a performance boost thanks to some desktop-like customization options under the hood.



The PC manufacturer announced its EON17-X gaming laptop and NS-17 workstation can now be fitted with beastly 11th generation Intel Core desktop processors — up to an Intel Core i9-11900K. That beastly component combines with a few additional features to turn your laptop into a portable desktop.

Origin PC EON17-X and NS-17 laptops: What to expect

(Image credit: Origin PC)

Both 17-inch laptops can now pack an 8-core Intel Core i9-11900K desktop processor with up to 5.3GHz of single-core performance. Additionally, these systems can also be fitted with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30 Series Max-P graphics cards, up to RTX 3080. As for the display, you get the option of a 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel at 300Hz panel with thin bezels or a 17.3-inch, 4K at 60Hz display.



Origin PC also offers up to 8TB of SSD storage, support for a Gen4x4 NVMe M.2 drive, Thunderbolt 4 support, along with adding laser etching and HD UV printing to add a touch of personality.



Both the EON17-X and NS-17 also feature HDMI and a Mini DisplayPort to connect to multiple monitors to make the laptop a key component of your work-at-home setup.



"Powered by new Intel 11th Gen Core Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Max-P graphics cards running at desktop-like performance, the EON17-X and NS-17 make it possible to play games or run practically any software just as you would on an actual desktop," said Origin PC co-founder Kevin Wasielewski.



The new customizable features are available on Origin PC's main site, but of course, don't expect the gaming laptop or workstation to come cheap with these kinds of specs. If you're after something on more of a budget, these best cheap gaming laptops will do the job.