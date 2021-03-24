4K Nintendo Switch Pro may get Nvidia chip upgrade — analysts expect $100 price jump

The new Nintendo Switch Pro is already turning heads with its 7-inch OLED display and rumoured 4K capabilities. Now, Nvidia is coming into the mix to give the portable gaming console an upgrade.



Nintendo is looking to use an upgraded Nvidia chip, to boost graphics and performance on the upcoming OLED Nintendo Switch, but for all this additional power, analysts expect a big price jump.

According to sources talking to Bloomberg, the Nintendo Switch Pro (which we still like to call it) will get Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Using artificial intelligence, DLSS can upscale lower-resolution images to a higher-resolution, essentially meaning the new Switch is going to have some very pretty-looking games.



Sources claim that this will mainly be used when the Switch Pro is docked, allowing the console to reproduce 4K quality when playing games on a TV. These plans haven't been made officially public yet, so take this with a pinch of salt.



Nvidia's DLSS tech is exclusive to its graphics cards, something we've only really seen on some of the best gaming laptops that use Nvidia's GeForce RTX 20 and GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. If the sources are to be believed, the new Nintendo Switch will be a portable powerhouse.

New Nintendo Switch Pro price

While the upgrade is more than welcome, analysts suggest the new Switch will see a $100 increase in price compared to the much-loved original Switch.



Bloomberg Intelligence's Matthew Kanterman believes the OLED Switch could be priced at $349.99, although suspects Nintendo can "drive strong demand" at a $399.99 price point.



Previous reports suggest Nintendo may see a surge in sales thanks to the release of the new Switch model, which is now expected to drop by the year-end holiday season. And, thanks to a variety of new games on the horizon, from Monster Hunter Rise (this week!) to the hugely-anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, this will drive sales further.



But Nintendo may have to watch its back, as it may see some big competition in the form of Qualcomm's $300 portable gaming console. It's even due to launch around the same time!