New MacBook Pro models expected to arrive in 2021, and they’re bringing back MagSafe

Apple’s MacBook Pro is expected to see a complete design with two new models, rumoured to release in the third quarter of 2021. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reported by Apple Insider and Bloomberg , the most significant difference will be the loss of the MacBook Pro’s signature Touch Bar. Unfortunate for some, thrilling news for the rest.



According to Kuo, this next generation of MacBook Pros will have significant hardware changes compared to its 2016 iteration, featuring qualities that are more in line with Apple’s iPhone 12 and 2018 iPad Pro .



Both models are expected not to use Intel chips either, and may ship out with Apple’s popular (and powerful ) M1 Chip or a chip yet to be announced, the report suggests.

MacBook Pro 2021: What’s new