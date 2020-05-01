Trending

Microsoft Surface Pro X update should make it a much better tablet

Microsoft Surface Pro X (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Microsoft Surface Pro X owners can expect improved speeds from their tablets. Microsoft is rolling out a Surface Pro X firmware update, packed with a host of performance enhancements. 

The new system update may address some of the gripes we had with the slate in our Surface Pro X review. Although we were impressed with its overall design, vivid display, and long battery life, its app compatibility issues and middling performance left us underwhelmed. 

That said, the latest Surface Pro X update brings a list of improvements and fixes to the Teams app experience as well as the GPU, Bluetooth connectivity, and overall system stability. 

Here's what's new according to Microsoft's Surface Pro X update history release notes:

Surface Pro X April 29 release notes
Device Manager Version and Update
Qualcomm Adreno 680 GPU26.18.0901.8000 - Improves the Teams app experience.
Qualcomm Bluetooth UART Transport Driver1.0.830.0 - Iimproves BT connection reliability.
Qualcomm Bus Device 1.0.1000.0000 - Improves system stability.
Qualcomm Spectra 390 ISP1.0.900.0 - Improves system stability while using the camera.
Qualcomm Spectra 390 ISP1.0.900.1 - Improves system stability while the using camera.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.820.0 - Improves system stability.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.900.0 - Improves system stability.
Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc1.0.860.0 - Improves connection reliability.
Surface Camera AVStream Mini Driver1.0.900.1 - Improves system stability while using the camera.
Surface Hid Mini Driver 3.10.139.0 improves system stability.
Surface Integration Driver 20.74.139.0 improves adaptive brightness.
Surface Light Sensor1.35.139.0 improves adaptive brightness.
Surface Radio Monitor 3.13.139.0 improves connectivity performance in the tablet mode.
Surface UEFI 3.462.140.0 improves system stability.

The  Surface Pro X firmware update is available now, but keep in mind that not all owners will receive it at the same time. 