Microsoft Surface Pro X update should make it a much better tablet

Microsoft Surface Pro X owners can expect improved speeds from their tablets. Microsoft is rolling out a Surface Pro X firmware update, packed with a host of performance enhancements.
The new system update may address some of the gripes we had with the slate in our Surface Pro X review. Although we were impressed with its overall design, vivid display, and long battery life, its app compatibility issues and middling performance left us underwhelmed.
That said, the latest Surface Pro X update brings a list of improvements and fixes to the Teams app experience as well as the GPU, Bluetooth connectivity, and overall system stability.
Here's what's new according to Microsoft's Surface Pro X update history release notes:
|Device Manager
|Version and Update
|Qualcomm Adreno 680 GPU
|26.18.0901.8000 - Improves the Teams app experience.
|Qualcomm Bluetooth UART Transport Driver
|1.0.830.0 - Iimproves BT connection reliability.
|Qualcomm Bus Device
|1.0.1000.0000 - Improves system stability.
|Qualcomm Spectra 390 ISP
|1.0.900.0 - Improves system stability while using the camera.
|Qualcomm Spectra 390 ISP
|1.0.900.1 - Improves system stability while the using camera.
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.820.0 - Improves system stability.
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.900.0 - Improves system stability.
|Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc
|1.0.860.0 - Improves connection reliability.
|Surface Camera AVStream Mini Driver
|1.0.900.1 - Improves system stability while using the camera.
|Surface Hid Mini Driver
|3.10.139.0 improves system stability.
|Surface Integration Driver
|20.74.139.0 improves adaptive brightness.
|Surface Light Sensor
|1.35.139.0 improves adaptive brightness.
|Surface Radio Monitor
|3.13.139.0 improves connectivity performance in the tablet mode.
|Surface UEFI
|3.462.140.0 improves system stability.
The Surface Pro X firmware update is available now, but keep in mind that not all owners will receive it at the same time.