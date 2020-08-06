Microsoft stops testing xCloud on iOS devices: Here's why

Microsoft has stopped its xCloud game streaming test on iOS devices following an announcement that revealed xCloud would only be coming to Android devices. Why would Xbox cut off iOS users? It's not for the reason you think.

"Our Project xCloud preview TestFlight period has ended on iOS and we are focused on delivering cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to Android customers beginning September 15," a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge. "It’s our ambition to scale cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass available on all devices."

Why Xbox is cutting off iOS users

Apparently, Microsoft has been running into all sorts of issues while attempting to "to comply with App Store policies." For example, the xCloud preview only allowed the inclusion of Halo: The Master Chief Collection and to be limited by 10,000 testers.

However, Microsoft hasn't revealed which Apple policies are preventing xCloud from taking off on iOS, but it could possibly be the same reason why Google Stadia isn't available on iPhones or iPads.

Similarly, it took Valve's Steam Link app nearly a year for Apple to approve and launch it on the App Store.

Given that the preview limited xCloud to only one game, it's unlikely that we'll see xCloud on iOS unless Apple and Microsoft come to some sort of arrangement, but since Google Stadia couldn't manage it, the future doesn't seem very bright.

Despite this, Microsoft is working on a PC app for Windows 10, so the app won't be entirely exclusive to Android devices. But if you happen to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Note 20, you'll get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.