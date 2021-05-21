Microsoft and Bethesda to host joint conference at E3 2021 — Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield could show

Recent reports confirm Microsoft and Bethesda will be sharing the stage at E3 2021 to introduce gamers to "upcoming projects," with expectations set high for Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 announcements.



According to a recent interview with Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty from French news site Le Figaro (via IGN), the joint conference will take place in the next few weeks. Seeing as E3 2021 will kick off from June 12 to June 15, fans can expect big announcements expected for the Xbox Series X and Series S around this time.

[Fil] J'ai pu m'entretenir avec Matt Booty, directeur des Xbox Game Studios. A propos du rachat de Bethesda : - conférence commune Microsoft-Bethesda dans quelques semaines- objectif : les nouveautés Bethesda dans le Game Pass dès le jour de leur sortiehttps://t.co/J1CQWnj8blMay 20, 2021 See more

Since Microsoft's $7.5 billion merger with ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, Arkane Studios, and other studios; it has been confirmed that some new Bethesda games will be Xbox and PC exclusives.



Since then, gamers have been speculating what's in the pipeline. However, we may already have confirmation on what will be announced.



As previously reported, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier confirmed that Starfield will be shown at E3 this June, and even claimed that Bethesda intends to tease the game's release date for late next year.



While not set in stone, as Microsoft or Bethesda has yet to make any official announcement, Starfield is expected to be an exclusive title along with The Elder Scrolls 6 and other future Bethesda games, all to drive sales even further for Xbox.



Previously, Xbox boss Phil Spencer also stated that future Bethesda titles will be exclusive to platforms where Xbox Game Pass exists. That's looking good for PC gamers, but not so much for PS5 owners.



This year's all-digital E3 2021 conference will see big contenders including Nintendo, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media announces a slew of new games expected to be coming to next-gen consoles.



However, Sony, Activision-Blizzard, and Electronic Arts (EA) are currently not attending, meaning we could see big announcements from these companies outside of E3 instead. Either way, mark your calendars for June 12.