macOS Big Sur revealed with a redesigned interface

Apple announced today macOS Big Sur (macOS 10.16), the next operating system for MacBooks. Revealed at WWDC 2020, Big Sur will bring many interface changes to macOS. Apple even claims that Big Sur will be the biggest update to its desktop OS since macOS 10.

The new operating system UI will focus on depth, shading and translucency, and work with both light and dark tones. Buttons and controls, many of which are borrowed from iOS, will appear when needed and receded when they aren't. There is now a unified area for notifications that groups related notifications and a new suite of sounds.

The Finder app has a new space-efficient toolbar and Mail was also overhauled with new glyphs and color-coding on the apps. Additionally, the menu bar is now translucent and the app icons are a bit more spaced out.

Messages on the Mac will now come with a more powerful search, a redesigned photo picker and Memoji. Apple also went over upgrades made to the Maps app in macOS Big Sur. It will be similar to the improved Maps app on iOS, which now features custom guides.

Developing...