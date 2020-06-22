Cheap Apple laptop deals: Up to $300 off MacBook Pro

Apple's WWDC2020 revealed its redesigned MacOS 10.16 Big Sur firmware with a host of updates. So if you want to see what the efficient new MacOS is all about, you'll want to check out these excellent deals on Apple's stylish notebooks.

For a limited time, you can get the latest Apple MacBook Pro for $1,399 at B&H. That's $100 off and the second lowest we've ever seen for this configuration. Amazon offers this laptop the same price.

The MacBook Pro in this deal packs a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 1.6-GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get today.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ B&H

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 1.6-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Save $100 on this powerful Apple laptop.

Aesthetically, the MacBook Pro borrows its design from its predecessor. It features an all-aluminum build that retains the elegant, familiar MacBook appeal.

In our MacBook Pro 2020 review , we liked its elegant design, excellent SSD speeds, and great keyboard. We gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its overall solid performance.

Apple ditched the uncomfortable Butterfly keyboard of previous-gen models and replaced it with a Magic Keyboard.

In our lab, the MacBook Pro's 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chip didn't disappoint. It scored 4,399 on the Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test. It blew past the 4,171 premium laptop average and beat the HP Spectre's Core i7-1065G7 CPU, which scored 4,074.

Connectivity-wise, Apple outfitted the MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headset jack.

If the Butterfly keyboard isn't a deal breaker for you, B&H also offers the 2019 MacBook Pro for $1,199 ($300 off). It packs a 13-inch (2560 x 1560) Retina display, 1.4-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In terms of specs and performance, it's still one of the best laptops to buy.

Not a power user? You can still experience the MacOS 10.16 update on the 2020 MacBook Air, now on sale for $899 at Amazon.

Like all MacBook deals, quantities tend to sell out fast so grab one while you still can.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" (2019): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ B&H

B&H is currently taking $300 off the 2019 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. This particular model packs a 13-inch (2560 x 1560) Retina display, a 1.4-GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,399 now $2,099 @ B&H

The new Editor's Choice MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch (3072 x 1920) Retina display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new 2020 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The new 2020 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.