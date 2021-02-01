MacBooks could get titanium redesign — iPhones and iPads also in sight

Reckon you could get used to a Titanium-built MacBook? A recent Apple patent describes a MacBook with titanium casings and a low gloss, matte surface finish. It just needs to be "aesthetically attractive," apparently.



The patent (via Patently Apple) describes "Titanium parts having a blasted surface texture," and explains the idea of future Apple devices. In this case, the MacBook is under the spotlight with a theoretical forthcoming model being made with Titanium casings to increase its durability and protect operational components (i.e. display, processor, etc).

The problem? The metal's hardness will make it difficult to "etch and/or chemically etch titanium." The patent goes on to say the Titanium has a high-gloss surface finish, which is "aesthetically unattractive" compared to Apple's usual aluminum casing. However, Apple has a trick up its sleeve.



(Image credit: Apple)

The patent describes a way to make the design "distinguished in both structure and appearance." Sounds like quite the fancy MacBook. This is done by etching titanium while retaining a high-gloss surface via a blasting process that imparts the blasted and etched titanium part with a fine-scale roughness.



Through this, the blasted and etched titanium part is will have a "distinctive surface finish" that "diffusely and specularly reflects visible light."



If this patent is successfully put into action, it may not only be MacBooks that will get the titanium treatments. The listing also details how this process could be used with future iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches.



This isn't the first time Apple has tried using titanium in its devices, as it previously used the material to make the Powerbook G4 (in 2001) notebooks, and more recently. the specially-created Apple Watch Edition. Whether Apple will go through with the upgraded titanium durability is anyone's guess. We hope it will stay as slick as 2020's MacBook Pro.