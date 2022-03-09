Every trailer shown at Sony's March State of Play: Exoprimal, Forspoken and Valkyrie Elysium

Refresh

Square Enix unveiled footage of Valkyrie Elysium, a new action game where the player explores derelict cities and battles wild monsters. It's sent to launch at some point in 2022.

Square Enix showcased a trailer for The DioFIELD Chronicle. It appears to be a top down strategy game with RPG elements set in a fantasy world wrought by war. It launches in 2022.

Returnal is receiving a co-op update, which is absolutely wonderful and a great sounding addition. And it also looks like new monsters and areas are being added, along with a new gamemode.

Trek to Yomi is a side-scrolling game where players take control of a samurai and engage in intense battles. This game features cinematic cutscenes and a black-and-white aesthetic. It's launching Spring 2022.

A new Jojo All Star Battle fighting game was shown off during the PlayStation conference through a gameplay trailer.

A kaijug-fighter called Gigabash where players battle throughout a city and demolish buildings was given a new trailer.

A collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games are being ported to PlayStation in a package called the "Cowabunga Collection." It's set to launch sometime this year.

Gundam Evolution is a multiplayer shooter launching spring this year. We got to see footage of its first-person multiplayer action, along with three competitive game modes.

Forspoken was given a new trailer, showcasing a battle against a gigantic dragon, plenty of the incredible powers at the player's disposal, and many shots of the game's expansive landscapes.

Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which is releasing on March 18, received a new trailer at the show.

Sony is showing off new footage of Ghostwire: Tokyo shortly before its release this month. Here, we're seeing more detail on the relationship between KK and Akito, along with plenty new monster types and areas to explore.