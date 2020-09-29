New Lenovo ThinkBooks with 11th-Gen Intel CPUs are tempting — and they’re less than $1,000

Lenovo is launching a trio of ThinkBooks that will appeal to budget-conscious business users seeking a mid-range productivity machine that is equipped with an 11th-Gen Intel Core processor.

The new ThinkBook 13s, ThinkBook 14s Yoga and ThinkBook 15 were built to adapt to our newly transformed workforce. Whether you’re in the market for a convertible with note-taking capabilities or a clamshell laptop with zippy performance, one of Lenovo’s newly unveiled ThinkBooks will serve you well.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13s

The ThinkBook 13s is a sophisticated ultrabook with a touchscreen that, according to Lenovo, has extraordinary performance with Intel’s latest processors. It has ultra-thin bezels that offer a 90% screen-to-body ratio, which makes its 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel display more visually pleasing.

Lenovo ThinkPad 13s (Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkBook 13s sports a fingerprint reader, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity for high-speed data transfers and up to Wi-Fi 6 for faster download speeds. The ThinkBook 13s also has a dual-array microphone system with smart noise cancellation that is optimized for video conferencing. You can choose between three different mic setups depending on your meeting requirements: Private, Shared and Environmental.

The ThinkBook 13s is the slimmest laptop in Lenovo’s ThinkBook portfolio with a featherweight chassis that’s only 0.6 inches thin. It has a striking two-tone, gray finish that will turn heads while still maintaining a professional, muted aesthetic. The ThinkBook 13s sports anodized aluminum on all three sides and features an arc-shaped, 180-degree lay-flat hinge.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkBook 13s has a starting price of $829 and it can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM and up to an 1TB SSD. Lenovo will also be releasing an AMD-powered version of the ThinkBook 13s that will have a starting price of $729. Both models will be available in October.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga is an ultraportable, 2-in-1 laptop that can bend and adapt to your needs, whether you need a tablet for digital scribbling or tent mode for after-work entertainment.

Lenovo ThinkPad 14s (Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkBook 14s Yoga has razor-thin bezels with an 86% screen-to-body ratio. Lenovo claims that the ThinkBook 14s Yoga has a vivid 1080p touchscreen display — made with Corning Gorilla Glass — that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. The display also filters blue light for added eye comfort.

The ThinkBook 14s Yoga comes with up to Wi-Fi 6, a fingerprint reader, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity for speedier file-transfer rates and a Lenovo Smart Pen that lets you take notes, sketch designs, sign documents and more. Like the ThinkBook 13s, the ThinkBook 14s Yoga has a dual-array microphone system with built-in AI noise cancellation.

Lenovo ThinkPad 14s Yoga (Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkBook 14s Yoga is 0.7 inches thin and sports a two-tone aesthetic. You can snag a two-tone Mineral Gray model or you can grab the eye-catching Abyss Blue iteration, which is available for a limited time. Its top cover is made of anodized aluminum. The ThinkBook 14s Yoga passed 12 tests for MIL-SPEC durability, which means that the convertible is robust and durable enough to handle shocks and drops.

The ThinkBook 14s Yoga has a starting price of $879 and it can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, integrated UHD graphics, up to 40GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD. The ThinkBook 14s Yoga is poised to be released in November.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15

The ThinkBook 15 is the most affordable of the trio. Lenovo claims that the ThinkBook 15 features unmatched, heavy-duty performance enhanced by AI-based technology. Its 15.6-inch, 1080p display covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

Lenovo ThinkPad 15 (Image credit: Lenovo)

Its sleek bezels offer an 88% screen-to-body ratio. The ThinkBook 15 comes with Bluetooth earbuds that offer two hours of battery life at 70% volume; the earbuds can be stored inside the laptop. Users can mute and unmute themselves during video calls with an easy double tap on the earbuds.

Like its other two siblings, the ThinkBook 15 features Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, up to Wi-Fi 6, AI-based noise cancelling technology and a fingerprint scanner. The affordable laptop is 0.7 inches thin and shows off a Mineral Gray two-tone aesthetic like the other ThinkBooks. Its lid is made of anodized aluminum and it features a 180-degree lay-flat hinge.

Lenovo ThinkPad 15 (Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkBook 15 has a starting price of $569 and it can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 40GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD. The ThinkBook 15 also features integrated Intel Iris Xe or UHD graphics. Users can opt for an Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete GPU with 2GB of VRAM. The ThinkBook 15 will also launch with an AMD chip with a starting price of $549. Both Intel and AMD models will be available in October.

Outlook

The ThinkBook 13s, Lenovo’s slimmest ThinkBook thus far, is best suited for users seeking a thin-and-light laptop with razor-thin bezels. The ThinkBook 13s was co-engineered with Intel Evo, which is a program that ensures laptops meet a high industry standard of responsiveness, battery life, connectivity, display quality and audio.

The ThinkBook 14s Yoga is optimal for users who want a flexible laptop that can transform into various positions, including tablet mode, tent mode and other postures. The ThinkBook 14s Yoga is also rated for military-grade durability, so for those seeking a laptop that’s robust and enduring, the ThinkBook 14s Yoga may be an excellent choice.

Finally, the ThinkBook 15, equipped with Bluetooth earbuds, seems to offer the greatest bang for one’s buck with its competitive pricing and “unmatched performance,” as Lenovo says. We can’t wait to test these trio of laptops to see how they compare with other competing laptops in the market.