Grab a Lenovo Tab M10 Plus for just $129 in epic tablet deal

Android tablets have had a bit of a patchy history. From the lows of Honeycomb, the OS has redeemed itself to a decent enough level that people can buy one safe in the knowledge you’ll have a great time.

But speaking of buying, manufacturers have made up that gap too with insanely deep price cuts like this one. Lenovo has slashed the price of its Tab M10 Plus down to a low $129 . That’s a 10-inch tablet for less than $150.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

The gorgeous 10.3-inch FHD display with TDDI technology is great for all your content consumption needs, powered by a fast and powerful octa-core processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

As you can read in our Lenovo Tab M10 Plus review , we’re fans of the design, colourful screen and speedy insides making for a good tablet experience.

On the face of it, you’ve got a 10.3-inch screen with FHD resolution and vivid colour, alongside dual speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive viewing.

Running everything is a 2.3GHz Snapdragon octa-core CPU, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is everything you need for a casual tablet experience. All of this is encased in a slim, premium design of metal and glass, which makes this feel great in the hand.