Lenovo launches new ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 and ThinkBook 14s Gen 2 Yoga at MWC 2022

MWC 2022 has arrived and with it a bevy of new laptops from Lenovo. The new ThinkBook 13s is now in its fourth generation and brings along with it Intel's latest 12th Gen Alderlake CPUs as well as a premium design. The other new addition to the lineup is the ThinkBook 14s Yoga 2-in-1 which also packs the latest Intel 12th gen CPUs and is available in Mineral Gray and Abyss Blue.

Both next-gen ThinkBooks will be available in April 2022 and start as low as $849.

ThinkBook 13s Gen 4

The fourth-generation ThinkBook 13s arrives featuring Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, with Intel EVO technology and Iris Xe GPUs, up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 13-inch 2560 x 1600 WQXGA IPS touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The new iteration of 13s is lighter (2.75 pounds) and smaller (11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59-inches) and feature ultra-narrow bezels for a 91% screen-to-body ratio. The new display is rated at 400 nits of brightness and Dolby Vision calibrated. The ThinkBook 13s comes with the option to upgrade to a 1080p FHD camera over the standard HD 720 camera, providing users with IR facial recognition in conjunction with Windows Hello to provide extra security and privacy shutters.

The anodized aluminum chassis has been Mil-Spec tested against drops and bumps and features a 180-degree lay-flat hinge. The 13s comes with WiFi 6, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a combo audio jack. Audio on the new 13s is tuned by Harmon Kardon and uses two speakers. There are also two integrated microphones for use during video conferences. Lenovo says it will be capable of 11 hours of battery life, and we will be sure to test that once we have one in hand to review.

ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2

Lenovo's ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 arrives with a 4-side narrow bezel 14-inch FHD IPS Gorilla glass touch display rated at 300 nits of brightness. Featuring an Intel 12th Gen Core i7 CPU, an Intel Iris Xe GPU, up to 40GB of RAM, and Dual SSD storage for up to 2TB. The 14s weighs in at 3.3-pounds and measures 12.59 x 8.5 x 0.67 making it light and the perfect size for travel.

Made of anodized aluminum, the Mil-Spec tested 14s comes with a 360-degree hinge design which allows users to tent it during media consumption or for use as an impromptu tablet, with the included Lenovo Smart Pen.

For security, there is a Kensington lock slot, a touch fingerprint reader built into the power button, Windows Hello facial recognition via the FHD webcam with a privacy shutter.

The ThinkBook 14s comes with a nice collection of ports for this form factor featuring a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, an HDMI port, and a combo audio jack. Lenovo states that the 14s 60Whr battery will last 8.6 hours.

Outlook

Our team is looking forward to getting our techie digits on these two new next-gen ThinkBooks. Both new ThinkBooks are versatile, highly portable, and appear to pack a productivity punch at a reasonable price, but we will know more as soon as we have them in hand for review.

The new ThinkBooks seemed aimed at small businesses, college students, and on-the-go users who want a secure and lightweight laptop with extended battery life. At under $900, the 13s and 14s Yoga are solid additions to Lenovo's ThinkBook lineup on paper. Who knows, they could end up on our best laptops for under $1000 list; we shall see.