Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet drops to $99 in massive clearance sale

Lenovo's New Year Clearance Sale takes up to 70% off select laptops, tablets and PC accessories. So if you're short on cash, you don't want to miss Lenovo's massive savings event.

One standout deal offers the Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet for $99 via coupon, "10ETABLET". That's $235 off its original price and just $10 shy of its lowest price ever. Out of all the new year tablet deals we've seen, this is one of best yet.

Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet: was $334 now $99 @ Lenovo Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet: was $334 now $99 @ Lenovo

Now $235 off via coupon, "10ETABLET" at Lenovo, the Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet is the perfect learning tablet for kids. It features a 2MP front-facing camera for video collaboration and a 5MP rear camera. It's also a solid choice for anyone looking for an affordable tablet for leisure. Specs-wise, the Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo's 10e Chromebook Tablet is a more affordable alternative to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. It sports the same display and ultraportable design with an optional keyboard folio case for $69 (sold separately).

The tablet in this deal packs a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Specs-wise, that's all you need for basic tasks like internet browsing, streaming and mobile gaming.

Although we didn't test this tablet, Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet reviews based on customer feedback at Lenovo rate it 4.4 out of 5 stars. Owners say it's a great value and perfect for school work and taking notes.

Weighing in at just over one pound, the Lenovo 10e Chrome Tablet is lightweight, compact and travel-friendly. Great for little ones, kids can play problem-solving games and enjoy hands-on learning apps with easy-to-use Chrome OS.

At just under $100 the Lenovo 10e is a solid tablet for kids or anyone else looking for an affordable tablet with 2-in-1 functionality.