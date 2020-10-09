iPhone 12 release date, price and colors revealed in massive leak

Apple is set to reveal the iPhone 12 in all of its flavors next week. If you can't wait until then, a new leak reveals several details about the upcoming phones.

Leaker Kang on the Chinese social media site Weibo predicts Apple will launch four phones: an iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and an iPhone 12 Pro Max. This shouldn't come as a shock if you've read some of our past iPhone 12 rumors coverage — all of our "go-to leakers" agree on this point.

Kang went a step further by revealing the price, specs and colors of the new devices. Each of these phones will support 5G, including sub-6GHz and mmWave bands. The Super Retina XDR display on the iPhone 11 Pro will be adopted by the entire iPhone 12 lineup, and all of the new phones will shoot video in Dolby Vision HDR.

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max specs

If this leak is accurate, the iPhone 12 Mini will have a 5.4-inch display and start at $699. It will be available in black, white, red, blue and green. The cheapest phone of the bunch will supposedly have dual cameras, a standard wide-angle and an ultrawide lens, and will be available for pre-order on November 6 or 7 with a release date of November 13 and 14.

The standard iPhone 12 will flaunt a 6.1-inch display and start at $799. It will be offered in the same colors as the Mini, so you can choose from more than the standard "black or white." The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage configs. Also matching the iPhone 12 Mini is the dual-camera setup, which will supposedly deliver better HDR and Night Mode shots. The iPhone 12 will be available for pre-order on October 16 or 17 with a launch date of October 23 or 24.

Shifting to the Pro models, the iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display and a starting price of $999. It will be sold in gold, silver, graphite and blue. Both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max drop the 64GB storage floor and raise the ceiling to 512GB. The iPhone 12 Pro also adds a third telephoto (zoom) lens with 4x optical zoom and a LiDAR sensor for AR apps. The phone will supposedly be available for pre-order on October 16 or 17 and launch on October 23 or 24.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, as the name suggests, will have the largest display at 6.7 inches. It will start at $1,099 and be available in silver, gold, graphite and blue. Apart from the screen size, the only difference between it and the iPhone 12 Pro (based on this leak) is that the camera can shoot at 5x optical zoom.

The phones won't come with a charger in the box but Apple will sell a new MagSafe wireless charger that will work with a magnetic iPhone case.

As with any leak, you should be skeptical of the information above. Yes, Kang has a good track record for this sort of thing but even they claim it could all be "nonsense." We'll find out just how accurate this extensive leak is next week when Apple reveals the iPhone 12 fleet at its "Hi, Speed" event on October 13.

H/T The Verge