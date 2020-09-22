iPhone 12 leak reveals a surprising change to the smallest model

We've known for months now that Apple would release four new iPhone 12 models, but up to this point, we assumed they would be the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. A new leak says otherwise.

Reliable Twitter leaker L0vetodream says the most entry-level model will be called the iPhone 12 mini and what we thought was the iPhone 12 Max is actually the iPhone 12. If true, it would suggest Apple's market research found that customers respond better to the idea of buying a smaller phone.

As confusing as this may sound, shifting from iPhone 12 Max to iPhone 12 mini could differentiate the upcoming models, especially if Apple sticks with iPhone 12 Pro Max. Additionally, Apple has already used the "mini" moniker in the past with the iPad mini to denote its smaller size compared to the other tablets.

From what we've heard, the iPhone 12 mini will have a 5.4-inch display, making it the most pocket-friendly of the upcoming models. The iPhone 12, which was previously thought to be the iPhone 12 Max, is expected to flaunt a much larger 6.1-inch panel.

Apple is expected to reveal all the secrets surrounding the new iPhone 12 models, including the official name of the smallest device, in the coming weeks.