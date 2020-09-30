iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will keep this disappointing iPhone 11 spec

Recent rumors suggest the iPhone 12 launch event is happening on October 13, and details regarding the forthcoming flagships from Apple are trickling out at a fast rate as the event draws near.

Today, we get confirmation regarding the internal storage options for all four iPhone 12 variants along with the event date from the usually reliable Jon Prosser (via MacRumors).

It is now widely accepted that the standard iPhone 12 options are getting a slight name change with the smaller 5.4-inch model becoming the iPhone 12 mini (also confirmed by Prosser) while the 6.1-inch model will be the iPhone 12. Both of these models, according to Prosser, will start at 64GB of storage with the option to upgrade to 128GB or 256GB.

This isn't a crushing blow, but it is certainly Apple being Apple and holding on to every penny that it can. Even the $349 Google Pixel 4a starts with 128GB of storage; given the size of apps and, more importantly, the size of photos and video from our smartphones today, 128GB should be the base storage tier. It's simply an upsell tactic for both the 128GB model as well as iCloud storage.

Don’t worry — iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max start at 128GB 🤗September 29, 2020

Thankfully the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are getting a bump up to 128GB for the base storage tier because 64GB for a smartphone with the "Pro" monicker would have been a real slap in the face. Prosser didn't elaborate on what the upgrade options would look like there, but previous rumors have suggested that it will be the same 256 and 512GB as last year.